Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $604.06. 89,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.70. Adobe has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $607.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $287.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

