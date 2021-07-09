Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$5.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.27.

AAV stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.05. 1,136,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,487. The firm has a market capitalization of C$949.97 million and a P/E ratio of -53.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.17.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

