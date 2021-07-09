Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.14. Aegon shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 18,052 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.33.
Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
