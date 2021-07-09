Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.14. Aegon shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 18,052 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aegon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 135,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

