Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121,737 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

