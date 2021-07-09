Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,504,654 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 233.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

