Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,504,654 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 233.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.