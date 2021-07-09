Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $213.00 to $246.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as high as $176.89 and last traded at $175.64, with a volume of 16757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.80.

AMG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

