Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Affirm had issued 24,600,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,205,400,000 based on an initial share price of $49.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $4,127,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.