Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

