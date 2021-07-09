Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

AKRTF remained flat at $$1.98 during midday trading on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

