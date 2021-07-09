Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $433,650.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AKRO opened at $24.06 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.