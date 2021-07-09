Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $264.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $233.70 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 46.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.