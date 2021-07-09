Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a $282.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $285.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.30.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.65. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $540.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

