Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $790.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $616.79 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $267.63 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

