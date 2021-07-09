Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 369.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS opened at $25.44 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.