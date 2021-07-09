Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.01. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

