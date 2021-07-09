Alpha Finance Lab Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.25 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $207.91 million and $50.25 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 67% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00054266 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002163 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002444 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

