Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

EPA ALO opened at €37.53 ($44.15) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.50.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

