ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 450.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $133,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $55.32 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.43.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

