Amalgamated Bank Has $239,000 Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

