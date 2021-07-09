Amalgamated Bank Has $271,000 Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $45.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

