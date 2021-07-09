Amalgamated Bank Has $276,000 Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

