Amalgamated Bank Sells 766 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 258,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 536.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 160,316 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

CVBF opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

