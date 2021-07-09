Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,734.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,759.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,345.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

