AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 7.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $46.11. Approximately 379,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 155,425,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

