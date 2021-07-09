Amedisys, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $270.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.79. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $196.96 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

