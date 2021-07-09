American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AMH opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

