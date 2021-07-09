American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 174.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $277.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $280.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

