American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 256.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.76 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

