American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.50. American Well shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 1,918 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,091,528.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,602. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Well by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in American Well by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $38,327,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

