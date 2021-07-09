Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.98. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 33,636 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $169.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

