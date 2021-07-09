Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $241.33 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.