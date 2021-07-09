Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.10.

Shares of AMP opened at $241.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.