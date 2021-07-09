Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.05 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.10.

NYSE AMP opened at $241.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

