Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,337,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,764,577.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,671 shares of company stock worth $10,384,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

