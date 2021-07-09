Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

CSTM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellium has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $20.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

