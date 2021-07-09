Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellium.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.
CSTM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellium has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $20.34.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.