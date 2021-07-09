Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report sales of $174.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.12 million to $176.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $154.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $696.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $690.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $692.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

