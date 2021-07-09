Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.86. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. Ichor’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $49.85. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

