Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

CSR stock opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $80.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

