Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $36.58. 976,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,802. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

