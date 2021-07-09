Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 886.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $7.16 on Friday, reaching $200.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.25. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $61,228,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

