Analysts Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.19). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

VIRX traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.25. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a current ratio of 21.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.