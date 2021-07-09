Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Fastly reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,860. Fastly has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,123 shares of company stock worth $11,125,371. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

