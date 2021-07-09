Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.09 Million

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post $850.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.80 million and the lowest is $811.40 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $462.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

FND opened at $105.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $116.58.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.