Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.