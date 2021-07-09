Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.21. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $655.16. 1,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,225. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $638.36.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.