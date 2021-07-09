Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI opened at $17.83 on Friday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $582.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.