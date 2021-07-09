Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report sales of $94.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.20 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $83.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $416.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

WLDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

WLDN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 31,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.44. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

