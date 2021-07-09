Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 888 (888)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 888 (LON: 888):

7/6/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

LON 888 opened at GBX 377.20 ($4.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.96. 888 Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 171.45.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

