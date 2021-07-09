Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 888 (888)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 888 (LON: 888):
- 7/6/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.
LON 888 opened at GBX 377.20 ($4.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.96. 888 Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 171.45.
In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).
