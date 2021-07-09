Analysts Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target at $20.00

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

BTRS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,175. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

