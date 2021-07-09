Analysts Set CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT at $21.40

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

PRTS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 516,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.22 million, a PE ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,219.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,144.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,423 shares of company stock worth $3,364,158 over the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.